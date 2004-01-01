Sadio Mane: Senegal manager urges Liverpool forward to join Bayern Munich

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse has urged Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool in favour of joining Bayern Munich this summer.

Mane has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and has made it clear to those in charge that he does not want to sign an extension and is keen to leave this summer, with Bayern pushing hard to get a deal done.

Liverpool have already rejected an opening bid from the German champions but remain in talks over the forward's sale - something which could be accelerated after Benfica confirmed they have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to the Reds for a cool €100m.

When asked for his opinion on Mane's future, Cisse was adamant that the 30-year-old would 'feel best' in Munich and urged the forward to sort out his next move as soon as possible.

"It's not just Sadio, I'm going to talk about it for all those players who are in a situation where they have to find a club, it's complicated. Why? Because it is all this problem that awaits us for the World Cup which is in November," Cisse told a press conference.

"And I tell my boys to try to settle the contract problems so that when their respective championships resume, they will have already found a base. I heard about Sadio at Bayern.

"Bayern is intensity, pressure football with a German coach. Sadio played in Salzburg in Austria which is a border country, and that means he is not going into unknown territory. For me, the club where he will feel the best is Bayern."

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic has remained coy on his side's interest in Mane, instead admitting that the Liverpool forward is one of several targets under consideration.

"We're working on several options in attack," he said. "The transfer market is not easy, it always depends on the financial possibilities of the club.

"I don't want to talk about players of other clubs."