After six terrific seasons, Sadio Mane's time at Liverpool is coming to an end with the forward set to complete a move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international seems destined to set the Bundesliga alight next season, but which shirt number will be on his back as he does so?

Let's take a look at all of his available options...

Sadio Mane: Shirt number history

Mane has worn just four different shirt numbers during his club career to date. During his first season as a professional for French side Metz he was handed 33, before being promoted to 21 the following season.

Following his move to Red Bull Salzburg partway through the 2012/13 season Mane initially wore the number 40. For the rest of his time in Austria he had the number 10, as was the case for his two-season spell at Southampton.

Liverpool would eventually hand Mane his favoured number again, but not before he was forced to wear 19 for two campaigns.

Bayern Munich shirt numbers currently available

Unfortunately for Mane, the number 10 is currently occupied by Leroy Sane at the Allianz Arena and the German seems unlikely to give it up.

Another one of his former numbers, 19, is also being used by Alphonso Davies - an equally influential player at the club.

Numbers 4, 12, 15, 16 and 17 are up for grabs though, and you would expect Mane to probably take one of these. Numbers 27 through to 35 are available too.

Bayern Munich shirt numbers that could become available

Robert Lewandowski, who currently occupies the number-nine shirt, is eager to join Barcelona this summer - which would be good news for Mane if he wants the famous jersey.

Corentin Tolisso is leaving too, vacating 24 in the process.