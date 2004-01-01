Sadio Mane to have stadium named after him after Senegal AFCON triumph

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane will have a stadium named after him in his homeland of Senegal after leading his country to glory at the African Cup of Nations.

Mane was named the tournament's best player after bagging three goals, two assists and the final's winning penalty to steer Senegal to victory over Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the competition's climax.

Now, the mayor of Sedhiou, a city in south-west Senegal, has confirmed that the areas main stadium will be renamed in honour of Mane.

"I would like, through this decision to give the name of Sadio Mane to the Stade de Sedhiou, to express the recognition of all the daughters and sons of the region, towards a man who makes known to the humanity as a whole, Bambali and its regional capital, namely Sedhiou," said mayor Adboulaye Diop.

"Sadio Mane really deserves this honour."

The stadium has not yet been built but local reports hope it will be opened at some point in the next year, and the hope is that Mane will be able to attend the opening ceremony.