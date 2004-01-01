Sadio Mane to reveal future plans after Champions League final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said he will disclose his future plans after this Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Senegal international has one year remaining on his contract at Anfield and has been heavily linked with a move away, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona interested in his signature. Real Madrid too have been linked since their move for Kylian Mbappe collapsed.

90min understands Liverpool are remaining calm over Mane's contract situation, but the 30-year-old has admitted he will make a public announcement on his future soon.

When asked by Sky Sports News about his future plans, Mane replied: "For sure it will be special to win [the Champions League], to make it seven. But to answer your question, I will answer it after the Champions League."

It is not expected that Mane will agitate for a move away from Anfield, while his wage demands are believed to be ranging from £250,000 to £300,000-a-week.

Teammate Mohamed Salah also has a year remaining on his deal, though his salary demands are much higher than Mane's. The Egyptian also revealed on Wednesday that he intends to remain at Liverpool next season.