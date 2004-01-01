Sadio Mane told to wait until end of the season for new Liverpool contract offer

Sadio Mane’s representatives have been told by Liverpool that they will have to wait until the summer for a new contract offer, 90min understands.

30-year-old Mane is out of contract in 2023, though as yet he has not received an offer of a renewal by the Champions League finalists. An offer is set to arrive, however, in the coming months, once Liverpool's season ends. The club are chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

Mane is in a similar boat to fellow Reds forward Mohamed Salah on the contract front, with the Egyptian also out of contract in 2023, though their demands differ. Salah is looking to be made the highest paid player at the club and his situation is far more uncertain as it stands.

Mane's demands are not as drastic as those coming from Salah's camp, though he is looking for a raise on his current terms.

90min have been told that last year Mane’s representatives were asking for a deal that would take him ahead of Virgil van Dijk, who is currently the highest paid player at the club. The Dutchman is currently earning around £220,000 a week, though with yearly increments that figure will soon increase to close to £250,000.

It is believed Mane would like around £250,000 to £300,000 – which would make him the highest paid player out of the current squad.

Club owners Fenway Sports Group have so far been unwilling to meet Salah’s demands, and it remains to be seen to what extent they will be willing to negotiate with Mane.

FSG sanctioned the purchase of Luis Diaz in January from Porto and the Colombian has made an instant impact. The ownership now believe that Jurgen Klopp can transition the squad into the future following his confirmed contract extension to 2026 last week, though it could mean the team moves forward without either Mane or Salah - or even both.

Klopp insists he wants both Salah and Mane to stay long term, but he is leaving talks to FSG and those above him.

Sources insist to 90min that Mane does not want to leave Liverpool, but with little over 12 months left on his deal, other options may need to be considered ahead of time. Other options may be further explored if the offer from Liverpool is not what he wants.