Sadio Mane urges Liverpool teammates to not 'make excuses' for poor form

Sadio Mane has issued a rallying cry to his Liverpool teammates ahead of their end-of-season run-in, and has insisted they can't afford to make excuses for their poor campaign to date.

Having notched their maiden Premier League title last season, the Reds have offered a dismal defence of their crown, winning just 13 of their 29 league outing so far.

Sadio Mane has struggled to live up to his usually high standards this season | Pool/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp's side have long been out of the reckoning in the title race this season and have given themselves plenty of work to do if they're to secure a place in the top four.

Speaking prior to Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with DR Congo, Mane insisted there was no time for him and his teammates to feel sorry for themselves and that it was up to them to find a solution to their patchy form.

"We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again," he said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"When you are a fighter you never try to make excuses, we are here to find solutions. Being together with my teammates always gives me high energy.

"In football – and in life in general – you can't expect anything and for years and years this complicated situation has not happened. We have always been successful, but now this has happened and we can see it is like how life is."

Mane has struggled to live up to his usually high standards this season, netting just seven league goals so far.

The Senegal international was asked what changes Liverpool needed to make to ensure they book their place in next season's Champions League, but he believes the answer to their problems is simple, replying: "To change it? Nothing else but stick together, be positive and fight.

"This is what we try to do to change this situation and I'm sure that it will change. I am more proud than ever to be a Liverpool player."