Sadio Mane willing to join Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer

Sadio Mane has informed his agents that he would be willing to leave Liverpool this summer if Real Madrid or Barcelona came calling.

The forward joined the Reds in 2016 from Southampton and has enjoyed a glittering career at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup.

Off the back of his AFCON triumph with Senegal, Goal report that Mane is ready to call time on his Liverpool career if one of La Liga's giants wanted him.

Mane wants to make more of a case that he is the best African footballer in history, and believes a move to Spain would help that having achieved plenty already at Liverpool.

Goal add that talks between Mane and Liverpool over a new deal are not particularly advanced - his current contract expires in 2023 - while they also note that new signing Luis Diaz plays in the same position as the Senegalese.

Real Madrid have had prior interest in Mane, with Zinedine Zidane keen on signing him after scoring against them in the 2018 Champions League final. However, the French tactician departed soon after that triumph and Mane remained in England.

Meanwhile, key dressing room figures at Barcelona are keen on the club signing Mane, but they might not have the financial muscle to complete a deal.

The Blaugrana were busy in the January transfer window, notably sealing €55m signing of Ferran Torres and the free transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Dani Alves and Adama Traore rejoined the club.