A representative for Sadio Mane has insisted that the winger did not look to leave Liverpool because he was growing frustrated with his comparatively low salary.

Mane joined Liverpool in 2016 and penned a new contract early in the 2018/19 season, which was in the early days of his rise to superstardom, and it was rumoured that he was earning 'just' £100,000 per week at Anfield - far below what players of his calibre can command elsewhere.

It has even been suggested that Mane felt disrespected by Liverpool and forced a move away from the club as a result, but a member of the Senegal international's entourage has now shot the speculation down.

"Those are false rumours," agent Bacary Cisse told TV5Monde. "A player of Sadio's calibre can't be earning the salary that people are speaking about. The numbers circulating are completely wrong.

"Sadio was already earning more than that when he joined Liverpool from Southampton. He extended his contract in 2018 and his salary was much higher than the numbers circulating in the media."

Mane is believed to have left Liverpool in search of a new challenge, with the 30-year-old aware that he has limited time left at the highest level.

Liverpool brought in Luis Diaz back in January and the Colombian will be Jurgen Klopp's long-term solution on the left wing, with summer signing Darwin Nunez set to dominate the minutes available at the top of the team sheet.