Sadio Mane's Liverpool Future Thrown Into Doubt by Senegal Teammate Keita Balde

​AS Monaco and Senegal forward Keita Balde has admitted that he doesn't see compatriot Sadio Mane staying at Liverpool in the long-term amid speculation of Real Madrid's interest.

Mane has been an integral part of the Reds' frontline since joining from Southampton in 2016, and is now considered one of the most feared forwards in world football.

Speaking in an interview with AS, ​as quoted by the Metro, Balde speculated on the future of his fellow Senegal international.

" It depends on many things. I don’t know what his decision is," he said. "In a year or two, you may want to change. I don’t think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do."





Balde further acknowledged the quality of Mane and his relationship with Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp.

" The coach loves him very much," he added. "He has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him. Something very attractive has to come for him to leave Liverpool. A big team would have to come and promise him many things to think about it."





With help from Mane, ​Liverpool have become one of Europe's top sides, reaching two Champions League finals since 2018, winning against Tottenham in Madrid last year.

The 28-year-old has scored 14 and assisted nine so far in the Premier League this season and was joint-top scorer last season.

His attacking prowess would be attractive to any club, but with ​Real Madrid struggling to consistently establish their dominance over the last few seasons, Mane could be perfect for Los Blancos.

Rumblings of a summer move to the Spanish capital have been cropping up for a number of months, but a report from The Athletic stated that Mane is expected to stay at Liverpool despite the interest.