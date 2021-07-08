Sampdoria determined to fend of Premier League interest in Mikkel Damsgaard

Sampdoria are doing their utmost to fend off interest in Danish starlet Mikkel Damsgaard, with Premier League duo Tottenham and Liverpool among the clubs monitoring his situation.

The 21-year-old has been one of the breakout stars at Euro 2020, helping Denmark reach the semi-final stage with a number of superb individual performances.

Having initially been named in the squad as little more than a back-up option, the awful health scare involving Christian Eriksen saw Damsgaard handed his chance in their second group game against Belgium - and it's a chance he grabbed with both hands.

The Sampdoria man was instrumental in helping his side navigate their way out of Group B - scoring the opener in their crucial final group game against Russia - while his stellar displays helped Kasper Hjulmand's side make it to the last four of a major tournament for the first time since their triumphant campaign at Euro 92.

Damsgaard's brilliant free-kick against England at Wembley on Wednesday night only served to highlight his ability even further, and it soon emerged that a number of Premier League clubs were interested in making an offer.

Mikkel Damsgaard fired his side ahead against England | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Gazzetta dello Sport have added weight to the interest from England, placing Liverpool's name next to Tottenham, Leeds and Leicester on the list of suitors, but their report states that Sampdoria are in no mood to entertain offers for the youngster.

President Massimo Ferrero has claimed that Damsgaard's price tag upped from €30m (£25.6m) to €40m (£34.2m) following his strike against the Three Lions, but the club aren't inviting any offers from interested parties.

Fending off interest may prove difficult, however, with European behemoths Juventus and Barcelona also rumoured to be keen on pursuing the eight-cap Denmark international, who already has four goals for his country to his name.

Damsgaard features in 90min's Our 21 series | Matt Burt/90min/Minute Media

While interest in Damsgaard is beginning to intensify, he still has three years remaining on his contract with Sampdoria - meaning the Serie A outfit are under no real pressure to sell their prized asset, unless they receive a bid too good to turn down.