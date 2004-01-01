Senegal coach gives update on Sadio Mane injury

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse has given a welcome update on Sadio Mane's fitness after the Liverpool forward was forced off with an injury during his side's 1-1 draw with Togo this week.

Mane was withdrawn inside the first half hour of Senegal's World Cup qualifier on Thursday evening, with his side eventually salvaging a point at the death in his absence.

Any injury layoff would be a significant blow for Liverpool but in good news for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, Cisse's initial prognosis is that the player is not expected to be sidelined for very long.

“Yes the exit of Sadio Mane has destabilised us,” he admitted after the game. “He is an important player for the team. We took him out as a precaution and there is nothing serious.”

Liverpool will be delighted to hear that the problem is not bad as they are already in the midst of a significant injury crisis.

In their last game before the international break - a 3-2 defeat to high-flying West Ham - they had a string of absences to deal with. At the back Joe Gomez missed out with a calf problem but it is in midfield where the Reds were really short.

Long-term absentee Harvey Elliott was joined by Naby Keita, James Milner and Curtis Jones in the stands, while forward Roberto Firmino was also missing.

Although a significant chunk of this contingent - everyone but Firmino and Elliott - should be back for the Reds' next Premier League encounter against Arsenal, for now it remains to be seen whether Mane will be in contention.

Despite having to deal with these injuries, Liverpool have made a good start to the season. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 22 points from their first 11 games, four points off leaders Chelsea.