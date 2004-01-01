Senegal vs Egypt preview - AFCON 2021 final: TV channel, live stream, team news & predictions

After weeks of twists and turns only two teams remain in this year's Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal and Egypt.

The headline here: Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah, but these Liverpool partners in crime will not be the only players that decide this match.

Senegal are yet to lose at the competition, but after a slow start Egypt could be ready to peak at exactly the right time. Here is everything you need to know ahead of what should be a fascinating game.

How to watch Senegal vs Egypt on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 6 February, 19:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Paul Biya Stadium, Olembe

What TV channel is it on? BBC/Sky Sport (UK), beIN SPORTS (US)

Highlights? CAF TV YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Victor Gomes

Who's the VAR? Adil Zourak

Senegal team news

Aliou Cisse has been fortunate with injuries this tournament, with the Senegal boss rarely having to make changes to his starting XI.

This is the case going into the final as well, with mainstays Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nampalys Mendy all raring to go. We can expect to see an unchanged lineup from the side that beat Burkina Faso with striker Famara Diedhiou's goal likely enough to see him keep his place.

Egypt team news

Egypt have not been as fortunate in the injury department. Akram Tawfik was forced to return home after hurting his knee early on in the tournament and former West Brom man Ahmed Hegazi is a doubt after missing the semi-final against Cameroon.

Other than that, the Pharaohs have no fresh concerns in their ranks as they look to win a record eighth AFCON title on Sunday.

Senegal vs Egypt head-to-head record

These two famous footballing nations have met 12 times previously, but never in an AFCON final somewhat surprisingly.

Egypt have the historical edge over Sunday's opponents, winning six games to Senegal's four. The other two meetings have ended all square.

In more recent times though, their fortunes have flipped. When the two sides last met in AFCON qualifying in 2014 Senegal won both games. Can they make it three wins on the bounce against the Pharaohs on Sunday?

Senegal vs Egypt score prediction

Regardless of the outcome, this will be some spectacle as two of the best players Africa has ever produced square off for continental glory.

Will it be a good game, though? We're not so sure. Senegal have built their success on a solid, defensive foundation this tournament and Egypt have only rarely turned on the style so far.

It seems likely that this nervy final will be settled by a moment of magic and we're backing Senegal to do the business.

Prediction: Senegal 1-0 Egypt