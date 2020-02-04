Sepp van den Berg Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Is Inspiring Liverpool's Youngsters

​Sepp van den Berg has revealed that Jurgen Klopp gives all his squad a hug as they arrive at Liverpool's Melwood training ground, adding that the 'warmth' it gives the young players makes them feel more 'appreciated'.

The Dutchman was one of two signings made by the Reds last summer, along with Harvey Elliott, and has made four appearances for the club in all competitions this season since joining from PEC Zwolle.

Klopp's man management skills have been highly praised by the 18-year-old defender, with the German's work behind the scenes clearly having a positive effect as ​Liverpool sit 22 points clear at the top of the ​Premier League table and remain the only unbeaten team in the top flight.





“The warmth you feel, as a young player at Liverpool, is so special," he told the ​Mirror. “I will tell you the best example of this. At other clubs, you arrive in the morning and people will say ‘good morning’ or shake hands. But, here at Liverpool, you get a hug from the manager!





"Jurgen Klopp gives you a hug – and it’s those special little things that made all the young players feel appreciated and valued. That kind of warmth from the manager gives us the hope that we are all on the path to the Liverpool first team.”





Van den Berg added that during the summer he was approached by numerous sides looking to secure his much sought after signature, but opted to join the Anfield outfit after speaking with the German tactician.





“I had the chance to go to Bayern Munich, PSV ­Eindhoven or Liverpool," he revealed. “I was amazed that such big clubs wanted to sign me and I thought PSV Eindhoven was a brilliant option for me because I have been a fan from a young age.

“But, once Liverpool came for me, I knew where I would go ­because I can only describe my feelings for the club as mega. It is such a big club, but, at the same time, it feels like a family club.





“Thanks to Klopp’s approach and vision, I am up against the best attackers in the world several times a week. He lets me train and play against Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. That is ­something I could only have dreamt of in the past. These guys really belong to the very best attackers on this globe."

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!