Sepp van den Berg signs new Liverpool contract & joins Schalke on loan

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has signed a new long-term contract with the club and completed a loan move to Schalke for the rest of the season.

Van den Berg has been with Liverpool since the age of 17 when he joined from PEC Zwolle in 2019.

The young Dutchman is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Reds, but did feature in four domestic cup games during the 2019/20 campaign while still a teenager.

He has spent the last 18 months on loan at Championship club Preston, playing 66 times in all competitions, including 45 of 46 league games last season. The move to top flight Schalke arguably represents a step up for the 20-year-old as he continues to develop.

Van den Berg, whose loan is not believed to include an option for a permanent deal, had been on the bench for all four of Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures so far this season. But Joel Matip has returned to training this week and Ibrahima Konate has vowed he ‘won’t be too long’ in his recovery.

