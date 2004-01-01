Sergio Aguero admits Erling Haaland struggled against Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has lamented Erling Haaland's Community Shield performance, admitting that Virgil van Dijk got the better of the young forward.

Haaland largely struggled in his first competitive game for City following his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and even missed an open net in the dying embers of the game when his team were 3-1 down.

Speaking on his Twitch channel, Aguero stated that Van Dijk - arguably the best defender in the world - bested Haaland on the day: "He was too used to Germany.

"Haaland thought he was alone, then Van Dijk arrived and said 'welcome to the Premier League.'"

Speaking after the game to the press, Pep Guardiola gave his analysis of Haaland's performance, stating: "He had chances, two or three in first half and one at the end. He fought a lot, made the movements. It's good for him to see the reality of new country, new league, but he was there.

"He didn't score. Another day he will score. He has incredible quality and he will do it. He has an incredible sense. He is going to help us a lot. He had the chances, he was there. Nothing changed."