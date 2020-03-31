Sergio Aguero Gives Hilarious Verdict on Why Virgil van Dijk Is One of the World's Best

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been speaking to the Spanish press about what it's like facing up against the mythical presence of Virgil van Dijk.





He reckons his telescopic legs - and the ground they allow him to rapidly cover - make him one of the very best around.





"With those long legs he can get everywhere. Two steps from him are 50 for me," Aguero told El Chiringuito, as per VI.





It's not even that much of an exaggeration, is it?





"We all know that Van Dijk is one of the best central defenders in the world. He is strong, tall and athletic.





"He is very strong in one-on-one and uses his body well. Of course he also has those long legs. It may seem that he is not so fast, but with those long legs he can still get everywhere. Two steps from him are fifty for me."





The Argentine - who has scored against Liverpool just once while Van Dijk has been on the pitch - went on to praise his 'patient' style of defending, which makes it difficult for attackers looking to play on the front foot.





"But what appeals to me most is how cleverly he defends. He's not nervous about having to stop you, he's just patient," Aguero continued. "That makes it difficult for attackers.





"I'm pretty fast and I like to dribble, so I'd rather have a defender step up to me. But he waits and then gets help from another defender. He's very good at that. ”





It seems the respect is mutual, however. When asked in a Twitter Q&A who he's had the most trouble marking over the course of his nine years as a senior professional, Van Dijk's answer was simple.





Aguero — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!



