Sergio Aguero was boyhood Liverpool fan before signing for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has a strong claim to being the best Manchester City player in history.

The Argentine is the club's leading goalscorer, has won a host of major honours and provided the moment of magic that led to City securing their first ever Premier League title. However, in a not too far-fetched alternative reality he might have achieved all of this for Liverpool.

Back in 2005, Sky Sports relayed quotes from Munich's TZ newspaper in which Aguero claimed to be a diehard Red.

At the time the forward was a highly rated youngster plying his trade at Independiente. When asked where he would like to move to later in his career, he replied: "If I had to choose a league then it would be the Premier League.

"I have been a Liverpool fan for as long as I can remember and it would be a dream to play there. I watched the Champions League final and celebrated every goal as if it was for Independiente."

Well... that is quite the revelation isn't it?

No dream move to Anfield ever materialised though, with Aguero eventually signing for Atletico Madrid in 2006. He carved out a fine reputation there, helping Los Rojiblancos defeat Fulham in the 2010 Europa League final, before catching City's eye, ahead of a club-record £35m transfer in 2011.

During his 10 years in Manchester he has established himself as one of the Premier League's all-time greats, netting 181 times in just 271 games in the competition. This has included six seasonal returns of over 20 goals.

However, there is some evidence that Aguero may have felt conflicted when playing against Liverpool. The striker has met the Reds on 16 occasions during his career and only come out on the winning side five times. His return of seven goals is also pretty mediocre by his own incredible standards.