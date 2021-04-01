Sergio Ramos doubtful for Clasico and Liverpool Champions League fixtures with muscle injury

Real Madrid have confirmed defender Sergio Ramos is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury while on international duty with Spain.

Ramos was used sparingly during Spain's three fixtures. He was brought of at half-time during the first game, and after being an unused substitute for the second, he managed just four minutes off the bench in the third and final match.

Ramos' minutes were managed because of a knock | BSR Agency/Getty Images

They look set to be the last minutes Ramos will see for a while as Real confirmed on their official website that the 35-year-old has picked up a muscle injury which will force him into a period on the sidelines.

As always, Real don't put a timeframe on Ramos' recovery, but the likes of Lucas Navarette, Jose Luiz Sanchez and Arancha Rodriguez all agree that the centre-back is facing a month on the sidelines.

Such a layoff would mean that Ramos, who has managed just four appearances for Real in 2021, would miss El Clasico against Barcelona on April 10 as well as both Champions League quarter-final legs against Liverpool.