Several MLS Clubs Eyeing Up Free Agent Daniel Sturridge Including David Beckham's Inter Miami

MLS duo DC United and Inter Miami have set their sights on signing free agent and former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge.





The 26-cap England international most recently played for Trabzonspor in Turkey but his contract was terminated by mutual consent in March, with Sturridge having played just 16 times for the club. This means the striker is now a free agent and has been linked with a host of clubs from across the world, including an unlikely return to the Premier League.





However, the 30-year-old is still serving a four-month ban from all football-related activities after he was found guilty of breaching betting rules and fined £150,000 - although his ban will come to an end this June.





As reported by Goal, several MLS clubs are interested in pursuing the two-time Champions League winner, with Sturridge himself keen on a move across the Atlantic.





Sturridge is currently training in America and will likely be available to play again following his ban well before another ball is kicked in MLS, while the forward's availability on a free transfer makes him an attractive prospect to a host of clubs given the current market.





Inter Miami are reportedly near the front of the queue for Sturridge's signature, with owner David Beckham's pre-existing relationship with the attacker perhaps putting the new MLS franchise in the driving seat.





DC United are looking to fill the void left by another former England teammate of Sturridge, Wayne Rooney, deeming the former Manchester City sharpshooter to be a perfect replacement.





However, Sturridge's persistent and well-documented injury problems could well dissuade a number of teams who are looking to reinforce their attacking options when the transfer window opens.





Sturridge may have scored a combined 92 goals for Liverpool and Chelsea, but his untimely injuries have often led to frustration at previous clubs.



