Sevilla set to offer Premier League target Youssef En-Nesyri new contract

Exclusive - Sevilla are hopeful that striker Youssef En-Nesyri will sign a new contract and reject interest from the Premier League, with West Ham making an enquiry for him during last month’s transfer window.

En-Nesyri is only just over a year into his career with Sevilla after making the switch from Leganes in January 2020. But the 23-year-old Moroccan has progressed considerably since then and has scored 13 goals in La Liga this season – one more than Karim Benzema – and 17 in all competitions.

West Ham expressed interest in En-Nesyri in January | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Sevilla immediately rebuffed advances from the Hammers in January when the Premier League side registered their interest, and 90min understands they are keen to agree a fresh contract with a major pay rise to reflect his new-found status as one of Europe’s in-form strikers.

Sevilla are unbeaten in La Liga since early December and have won their last six games in a row, putting them in genuine contention to finish above both Barcelona and Real Madrid this season if they can also win their outstanding games in hand.

Losing En-Nesyri in the summer would be a huge blow to the club’s prospects next season and beyond. Both player and club are aware of the interest, although En-Nesyri himself is not desperate to leave Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan at this stage and is very happy at Sevilla.

En-Nesyri is currently 'very happy' at Sevilla | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Aside from West Ham, who lack a recognised ‘number nine’, Borussia Dortmund and Inter are taking an interest. Both clubs could be in the market for new attacking players ahead of next season, with Dortmund in particular at risk of losing Erling Haaland and/or Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also asked to be kept informed of the situation, with both clubs always casting their recruitment net far and wide so as to avoid missing out on talent.

