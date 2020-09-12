Sevilla Willing to Negotiate on Liverpool-Linked Star Diego Carlos

Brazilian defender Diego Carlos may be available for less than his £68m (€75m) buyout clause this summer, with Sevilla supposedly willing to negotiate below their previous asking price to facilitate a transfer.

Carlos has drawn interest from some of Europe's top clubs following a stellar debut campaign in La Liga and was many among the finest centre backs in Spain in 2019/20, as Sevilla finished fourth.

Premier League champions Liverpool were among the clubs linked with the 27-year-old former Nantes star but had been unwilling to match Sevilla's hefty asking price.

However, AS (via SportWitness) report that the Spanish outfit are open to lowering their valuation of the player and could negotiate, as part of their 'sell to grow' philosophy.

Carlos' stout season alongside fellow newbie Jules Kounde at the heart of the Sevilla defence has seen him draw plenty of attention from across Europe, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City also linked.

Just how low Sevilla would be willing to go on Carlos' price tag, however, is unclear.

Despite the Reds' admiration, they are highly unlikely to break the bank for a new defender this summer, with Jurgen Klopp repeatedly making clear that there is no need for big signings, particularly amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

However, with Dejan Lovren's departure to Zenit St Petersburg, Liverpool could yet be in the market for a fourth centre back - at the right price.

Speaking earlier this year, Carlos revealed that he would be open to a move away from Sevilla, although he implied that he wouldn't force through an exit.

He said: “If I ever leave Sevilla, it would be to go to a much bigger club, because Sevilla is already a great [club]. So far, my agent does not talk to me about those situations.

“I don’t want those things to cause me a distraction.”