Shakhtar Donetsk's Tete 'Dreams' of Playing for Liverpool & Manchester United

Young Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete has spoken of his desire to play for one of Europe's elite at some point in his career and has cited English giants Liverpool and Manchester United as two 'dream' destinations.

The 20-year-old rose to prominence on matchday one of the Champions League last month, as Shakhtar travelled to Real Madrid and walked away with a historic 3-2 victory.

Shakhtar stunned Real Madrid on matchday one of the 2020/21 Champions League | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tete was one of the leading protagonists in the Ukrainians' remarkable triumph over the Spanish champions, scoring and assisting as Shakhtar ran out winners.

The Brazilian has since spoke about what he wants to achieve in his career and also noted the club's he'd love to play for further down the line.

“I always want to make bigger leaps. It’s normal to dream from a young age to play for big teams and with me, it’s no different,” Tete said in an interview with DAZN, as quoted by Sport Witness.

“I always dream of playing for Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, as I mentioned. But the special affection I have is for Barcelona. It’s a team that I’ve always followed since I was little, since I was a child. I used to get Barcelona shirts, Messi shirts. So that passion grew every day and the affection I really have is for Barcelona."

The Brazilian has a "special affection" for Barcelona | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Despite his 'special affection' for La Blaugrana, Tete previously described his admiration for the Premier League in an interview with Esporte Interativo, via TEAMtalk, in April.

“The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs.

“I feel players have more creative freedom there,” the Brazilian added.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho previously starred for Shakhtar before making his Premier League switch in 2013 | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Should an eventual move to England come to pass, the 20-year-old would follow the likes of Fernandinho, Fred and Willian by becoming Brazilians who used Shakhtar as a springboard for the Premier League.

However, neither Liverpool nor United have been touted with a move for Tete as of yet. It's understood that the Brazilian has a gargantuan £130m release clause in his Shakhtar contract.