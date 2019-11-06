Shakhtar Donetsk's Tete Lists Liverpool & Manchester United as 'Dream' Clubs

​One of the multitude of Brazilians that Shakhtar Donetsk have had on their books over recent seasons has expressed his 'dream' of moving on to one of Europe's biggest clubs - just one year after joining them.





Shakhtar have played host to some of South America's most exciting young prospects, tapping into the Brazilian market with plenty of success having unearthed some fine, young talent to blend with their Ukrainian core.

The latest of their additions to hit the ground running on the continent is midfielder Tete, who the club snapped up from Gremio for £9m in February 2019.

Eight goals in his first 32 games has seen his stock rise significantly, although it's the 20-year-old himself who is heightening speculation in the media by listing Premier League giants ​Liverpool and ​Manchester United alongside ​Barcelona as his 'dream' destinations.

"Three clubs are part of my dream in Europe: Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool. Gigantic clubs with fantastic managers and an incredible number of trophies," he told Esporte Interativo. " As a player, I dream of winning important titles and those clubs are incredible options to achieve that."





Willian, Fernandinho, Douglas Costa and Fred are just a few of players to follow the career paths that Tete is hoping for, with three of the names listed now plying their trade in the ​Premier League. Despite listing the current ​La Liga champions, he revealed the English top flight is 'extraordinary'.

"The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs," he added. “I feel the players have more creative freedom there. That's the difference among Europe's biggest leagues."





It seems somewhat hopeful at the moment to be listing three of the biggest clubs in world football as your dream destinations, but you can't knock Tete for being honest. Besides, what good is being a professional footballer if you don't harbour career aspirations?





As of yet, none of the trio are registered with interest, but, as soon as they do, we'll let you know.

