Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Curtis Jones scores in easy win

Liverpool ended a run of four straight Premier League defeats with a routine 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday evening.

The Reds enjoyed the better chances early on with Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold all forcing good saves out of Aaron Ramsdale in the first half. However, the hosts did have a few opportunities of their own with Ozan Kabak being saved the ignominy of an own goal by the offside flag.

LIVERPOOL DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! ?



Roberto Firmino needed a slice of luck and that's what he got.



? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #SHULIV here: https://t.co/wPMcNsHfCL

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/fq44VtjcxY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 28, 2021

After the break, the Reds found their shooting boots with Curtis Jones firing home on the edge of the box. Minutes later, Sadio Mane had the ball in the back of the net again, only for his goal to get ruled out for offside.

Liverpool did double their lead when Roberto Firmino's shot was deflected past Ramsdale by Kean Bryan. The Reds saw out the game without too much fuss to record their 12th Premier League win of the season.

Here are your player ratings from Bramall Lane...

SHEFFIELD UNITED RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ramsdale was in inspired form in the first half | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - 7/10 - Made a string of terrific stops in the first half to keep his side in it. Little he could do about either goal.



Ethan Ampadu (CB) - 6/10 - Racked up quite a few misplaced passes, albeit under significant pressure. Defended pretty well and settled down in possession as things progressed.



Phil Jagielka (CB) - 5/10 - Despite being close to 40, he did not do too badly in the first half. Fluffed his clearance for Liverpool's goal and was withdrawn just before the hour mark so the Blades could reshape.



Kean Bryan (CB) - 6/10 - Overlapped to provide a few decent crosses in Jack O'Connell-esque fashion. Unlucky to deflect Firmino's effort past Ramsdale.

2. Wing Backs & Midfielders

Stevens had a long evening | Pool/Getty Images

George Baldock (RWB) - 5/10 - Had a lot to deal with keeping Robertson and Mane in check. Didn't offer a great deal in the final third, failing to complete a single cross.



Oliver Norwood (CM) - 7/10 - His dead ball delivery and crossing was on the money more often than not. Also broke up the play nicely. By far the best Blades midfielder.



John Fleck (CM) - 5/10 - Worked hard trying to disrupt Liverpool's midfield but he lost possession quite frequently.



John Lundstram (CM) - 5/10 - Again, the industry was there but his play was anything but inspirational.



Enda Stevens (LWB) - 4/10 - Struggled against Alexander-Arnold - badly. Pretty poor in possession as well.

3. Forwards

McBurnie needed to be more clinical in front of goal | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

David McGoldrick (ST) - 6/10 - Held the ball up effectively on the rare occasions he got it. Always went close with a header in the opening exchanges.



Oli McBurnie (ST) - 5/10 - Battled away but missed a huge chance just before the hour mark. You have to score those in games like these.

4. Substitutes

Oliver Burke - 5/10 - Direct runner but end product was tragic.



Ben Osborn - 5/10 - Rarely involved. Should have just left McGoldrick on.



Billy Sharp - 6/10 - A pretty quiet cameo.

LIVERPOOL RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alexander-Arnold had a stormer | Pool/Getty Images

Adrian (GK) - 7/10 - Made a key stop from McGoldrick early on. After that, he was reduced to a spectator for the most part.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 8/10 - One of his best displays in recent memory. He was a constant threat down the right-hand side and should have had at least one assist.



Nat Phillips (CB) - 7/10 - Looked comfortable. He mopped up loose balls for fun and also made a pair of fine blocks.



Ozan Kabak (CB) - 7/10 - Put one past his own goalkeeper in the first half, only to be saved by the offside flag. After that he settled down and was pretty solid.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - An intriguing display. He drifted into central areas and caused the Blades all sorts of problems.

6. Midfielders

Jones opened the scoring for the away side | Pool/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 7/10 - A pretty straightforward evening for the Spaniard. He carved out a few opportunities for his side.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 8/10 - Showed great composure to score an important opening goal for his side. Also helped to recycle possession with some near perfect passing.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 7/10 - Kept things neat and tidy for the most part, racking up a pass completion rate of 94%. Did have one decent strike at goal which was well saved.

7. Forwards

Firmino missed a one-on-one in the opening exchanges | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 7/10 - A couple of dangerous moments. Will be disappointed not to have score or assisted. Not as disappointed as me though, I tripled captained him in FPL this week.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 7/10 - Missed a ludicrously easy chance in the first half. Fluked his way to a goal in the second half, only for the dubious goals panel to intervene. Passed the ball well.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 6/10 - Had one ruled out for offside which will be extremely frustrating. His poor run of scoring continues.

8. Substitutes

James Milner - 6/10 - Worked hard to help his team see things out.



Naby Keita - N/A