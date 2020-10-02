Sheffield United Confirm Rhian Brewster Signing on Five-Year Deal

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Liverpool prospect Rhian Brewster on a five-year contract for a club record fee thought to be in the region of £23.5m.

Brewster was one of the Reds' most promising young players but his path to the first team has been blocked by the plethora of attacking options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

He joins a Blades outfit in desperate need of a regular goalscorer. In the Premier League, strikers Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp netted just 17 goals between them last season.

Speaking upon his arrival at Bramall Lane, Brewster said as quoted by the club's website: "It feels good to be here and I just can't wait to get started to be honest. There were a few teams who came in but right now Sheffield United is the best option for me. Looking at the club, it is on the rise, finishing ninth last year and hopefully it can be better this season. Maybe I can add some goals, I'll work hard and try and help the team to a higher place this year.

"It was good for me (last season at Swansea). I felt I needed game time, and I scored 11 goals in 22 which was great for me. I am not going to dwell on that though, this is a new season, and I want to come in here and show what I can do, and score goals for Sheffield United.

While the Under-17 World Cup winner has now departed Anfield, it might not be goodbye forever. Liverpool are believed to have included a buyback clause valid for no less than three years in the deal and also have a 15 percent sell-on clause.

Brewster made three cup appearances for the Merseyside club last season before moving to Championship side Swansea on loan. He scored ten goals in 20 league appearances for the Welsh side, helping them to scrape a playoff spot. Brewster also netted in the second leg of their semi final with Brentford, but the Bees qualified 3-2 on aggregate.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United are yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season and are pointless after three games. They've also had issues in defence, with centre back John Egan being sent off in the defeat at Aston Villa.

