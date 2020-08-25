Sheffield United Hold Talks With Liverpool Over Rhian Brewster Loan

Exclusive - Sheffield United have held talks with Liverpool over the possibility of signing young forward Rhian Brewster on loan for the 2020/21 season, with the Blades now frontrunners to complete a transfer despite rival interest from other Premier League clubs.

20-year-old Brewster, who won the Golden Boot as top scorer when England won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea in the Championship.

Although he was still only a teenager until April of this year, the emerging talent impressively scored 11 times in 22 appearances, helping the club reach the Championship playoffs.

Liverpool fans ultimately want to see Brewster scoring goals for the Reds and 90min has been informed by a source that the club is delighted by his progress. However, they believe his best option is to go out on loan again and want it to be a Premier League side this time.

90min understands that there has been no shortage of interest in Brewster, who is one of the brightest young strikers in the country, with Leeds, Newcastle, Fulham and Crystal Palace all so far enquiring about his availability ahead of next season.

Always happy to score in this shirt! Good to get more minutes in the legs. We keep working #LFC pic.twitter.com/58AXzZvpm0 — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) August 25, 2020

But it is Sheffield United who are winning the race for his signature. Manager Chris Wilder considers Brewster to be a good fit for the system at Bramall Lane, as well as a potential upgrade on his current squad options as the Blades look to consolidate on a ninth place finish in 2019/20.

Sheffield United have already shown that they offer a fine platform for young loan players to thrive, having helped develop Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson over the last two years.

Brewster will be well aware that opportunities at Anfield could await him if he impresses in the Premier League next season, given that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a track record of blooding youth – including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott.

