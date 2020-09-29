Sheffield United Poised to Make Offer for Liverpool's Rhian Brewster

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster could soon be the subject of a transfer offer from Sheffield United, with the Blades looking to formalise their existing interest in the talented 20-year-old.

Competition for attacking places is rife at Liverpool following the arrivals of Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota since January, while Brewster has long been tipped to pursue at least a temporary path away from Anfield in order to get the vital first-team opportunities he needs.

Brewster scored 10 times in 20 Championship appearances for Swansea on loan in the second half of last season and has been the subject of reported interest from Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and Crystal Palace, in addition to Sheffield United since the end of last season.

90min revealed earlier this month that the Blades were considered front-runners for Brewster’s signature. It was initially expected that the 2017 Under-17 World Cup winner would leave Liverpool on loan again, but a permanent transfer is now the more likely scenario.

That would see the Reds bring in some income to help offset the spending on Thiago Alcantara and the aforementioned Jota, although a buy-back clause could be a feature of any sale agreement.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Sheffield United are getting close to meeting Brewster’s £20m valuation ahead of an anticipated first official bid. The talks are ongoing, with the Blades said to be open to the buy-back arrangement being part of a potential deal.

There were recent rumours of a £19m plus £6m offer from Crystal Palace for Brewster, which was said to include a £37m buy-back clause for Liverpool. But Palace chairman Steve Parish rubbished the story, calling news of a bid being made a ‘complete fabrication’.

Sheffield United have already shown that they offer a fine platform for young loan players to thrive, having helped develop Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson over the last two years.

