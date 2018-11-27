Sheffield United's Park Training Session Interrupted by Weeing Dog

Yep, you read that right.

​Sheffield United's public preparations for their Premier League game against Liverpool on Thursday evening were interrupted by a dog.

The canine was distracting in itself, but what it did gave the players some comic relief during an open training session in the shadow of Anfield.

A dog telling Sheffield United what he thinks of them pic.twitter.com/YL9EF40HiY — Footballers with animals (@ftbllrswanimals) January 2, 2020

The Blades had been training next to the stadium in Stanley Park on Thursday morning ahead of their away game against league leaders Liverpool.

However, the open session was duly interrupted by a dog that bolted into their drill and, let's just say, did his business on one of the training cones placed on the ground, meaning a member of staff would later have to handle the soiled bit of kit. Must be a Sheffield Wednesday fan.

Chris Wilder's side saw the funny side of it, clearly laughing at the situation as they look to provide a huge shock in their ​Premier League game with Liverpool. The Blades' official Twitter also saw the funny side of it posting soon after the videos were first released.

Just trying to do an activation session in peace #SUFC pic.twitter.com/YCgPgp9LIo — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 2, 2020

Wilder's men are currently eighth in the league and with a surprise win tonight they could climb into the top five above Manchester United.

They have won three of their last five but are looking to return to winning ways after drawing at home to Watford and losing at Manchester City over the festive period.

Meanwhile, ​Liverpool sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League, ten points clear of second place Leicester with two games in hand. If they avoid defeat tonight against ​Sheffield United, then they will go an impressive full calendar year without a league defeat.

No one will be expecting the Blades to pull off any sort of surprise in tonight's fixture but then again, Wilder and co. weren't expecting a dog to whizz all over their cones.

Who knows, the dog might just turn out to be a lucky charm for the Blades, or maybe it's a tactic by Jürgen Klopp to psych out Wilder's players.



