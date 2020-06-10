Shrewsbury Slam Liverpool After FA Throw Out Complaint Over Weakened Team

Shrewsbury have left no stone unturned in their criticism of Liverpool, slamming the club's decision to field an inexperienced, youthful side for their FA Cup clash back in February.





An exhilarating fourth round tie at the New Meadow saw the Reds blow a two-goal lead against their League One opponents after a rousing comeback, granting the Shrews a memorable replay at Anfield.





Jason Cummings' brace secured Sam Ricketts' men the financially-alluring prospect of a televised clash away at a Premier League stadium, but a heavily congested fixture list for Jurgen Klopp's men prompted the German to hand the reins over to Under-23s boss Neil Critchley for the replay, who fielded seven teenage outfield players.





As a result of the club's decision, the game was not shown on British television, which took a considerable chunk out of the earnings Shrewsbury would have earned for the clash.





A Ro-Shaun Williams own-goal handed the hosts victory, but Shrewsbury have vented their anger at Liverpool after the FA dismissed their appeal against what the club considered a breach of FA Cup rules for not fielding their strongest team.





A statement on the club's official website read: "You will recall our incredible come back in the FA Cup Fourth Round tie live on BBC with Liverpool to draw 2-2 back in January.





"Immediately following the match, the Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp ruined what should have been a wonderful moment for our Club by making public statements that he and all of his first-team would not attend the replay at Anfield, effectively ruining what should have been not just financially but for the players and fans a wonderful achievement and a very special occasion.





"We struggled to believe that his statements had no effect on the replay being televised and we are convinced that LFC broke the FA Cup rules by not ‘fielding their strongest team’ in the return fixture which had a knock-on effect of STFC not getting anywhere near the financial rewards that were to be expected from an FA Cup Fourth Round replay including a potential live TV fee against the World & European Champions and Premier League Champions (elect).





"In February we put a complaint in to the FA about the alleged rule breach but unfortunately and quite unexpectedly we were informed that this was dismissed last week (four months on). This without doubt resulted in a much lesser occasion for our players and fans as well as the financial reward that would have been expected from LFC playing their strongest team and abiding by the FA Cup rules."





Liverpool are yet to respond to Shrewsbury's statement.





