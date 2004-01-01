Sir Alex Ferguson congratulates Jurgen Klopp for career landmark

Sir Alex Ferguson has congratulated Jurgen Klopp on joining him among the group of managers to reach 1,000 games.

The Liverpool boss reached the landmark in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. Klopp's time with the Reds has been impressive enough - winning Premier League and Champions League titles among a host of other honours - but his managerial career stretches much further back with successful spells at Borussia Dortmund and Mainz in Germany.

Ferguson knows more than anyone else what it takes to sustain a decades-long career in football management and, speaking through a statement released by the League Manager's Association, the former Manchester United boss has offered his congratulations to Klopp.

"I'm delighted to welcome Jurgen Klopp to the LMA 1,000 club," said Ferguson. "Jurgen is undoubtedly one of the most gifted managers in world football and the dedication and passion which Jurgen brings to the role is inspiring to anyone aspiring to a career in football management.

"The many trophies he has already won in his career, including in recent seasons the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool, confirm his status amongst football's elite."

Klopp will be hoping he can celebrate a little better in game 1,001 as Liverpool travel to Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup next week.