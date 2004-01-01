Sir Alex Ferguson labels Liverpool player as 'unbelievable'

Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson has heaped praise on Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, who he sees as vital to Scotland's hopes of success in the near future.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Robertson has proved himself as one of the best left-backs on the planet. He has helped the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory, rivalling partner-in-crime Trent Alexander-Arnold for assist records in the process.

Robertson has been one the world's best left-backs at Liverpool | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

As part of Scotland's Club Legacy project to celebrate the countdown to Euro 2020, Ferguson confessed he expects Robertson to play an integral role for what could be the most exciting Scottish side in years.

"They have been playing quite well," said Ferguson when asked about Scotland's chances of glory this summer. "I think it’s the old story, the scoring of goals.

"Their performance level has been very good, I have been impressed. I look at the midfield players and I think they are as good as anyone, players playing in England. And [Kieran] Tierney has been fantastic at Arsenal, absolutely fantastic, Robertson the last two years at Liverpool has been unbelievable."

Ferguson hopes Robertson can lead Scotland to glory | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ferguson also took the chance to wax lyrical about midfielder Scott McTominay, who has blossomed into a key player for United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"McTominay is now emerging as one of Man Utd’s big players," Ferguson continued. "When you watch Man Utd pick a team for a big game, McTominay is in it.

"Good character, great trainer, I know a little bit about the boy. I signed him when he was seven or eight. He was actually a centre-forward as a kid. He has sprouted, a little bit like Darren [Fletcher] when he first came. McTominay is a similar type as Darren: long, lanky, good winner of the ball, good turn of pace going forward, great attitude to the game. It’s really rewarding for me to see a Scott coming through.

McTominay has impressed for United | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

"And [John] McGinn coming through at Aston Villa has been fantastic. [Kenny] McLean at Norwich has had a great season. So I’m optimistic.

"The important thing about the home games is, I know it’s only 12,000 people, but 12,000 at Hampden when they get going is like 50,000 at Wembley. We can create the atmosphere all right."

