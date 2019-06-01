Sir Alex Ferguson's Fears About Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Have Quickly Come True

​Sir Alex Ferguson's fears of Liverpool surpassing Manchester United under Jurgen Klopp just a few months after the German's appointment have swiftly turned into reality.

After the Reds dominated English football in the 1970s and 80s, United turned the tide under Ferguson - winning 13 Premier League and two Champions League titles during the Scotsman's iconic tenure at Old Trafford.

But under Klopp, Liverpool are set for another period of domination. The Merseyside club were crowned the European champions last season and are currently enjoying the best start to a campaign by any side in Premier League history - sitting 14 points clear of the chasing pack in their bid to win their first league title in 30 years.

And Liverpool's meteoric rise to the top of world football certainly shouldn't come as a surprise to Ferguson, who feared that Klopp would be the man to help the Reds finally topple United.

"It can happen that big clubs lose it. For two decades, Liverpool changed managers without building their own identity,” Ferguson said on the German in 2016, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"You can now well and truly sense that you have to count them in this year. You can see Klopp's dedication on the sideline, I'm convinced his work in training is similar. He's a strong personality. That's absolutely vital at a big club.

"I'm worried about him because the one thing United don't want is Liverpool to get above us," the Scotsman added.

And unfortunately for the Red Devils icon, his prophecy has turned into reality. Liverpool have finished above United in two of the three full seasons that Klopp has been at the club and look destined to reign supreme over their fiercest rivals over the coming seasons.

United head to Anfield this weekend 27 points behind Liverpool in the league table, and it'll also be the first time the Reds have welcomed their arch-rivals to Merseyside sat top of the table since 1990.