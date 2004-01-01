Sofyan Amrabat reacts to transfer interest

Morocco captain Sofyan Amrabat has admitted he is ‘proud’ to be linked with some of the biggest teams in Europe following his starring role at the 2022 World Cup.

Amrabat, who currently plays his club football for Fiorentina, has helped Morocco become the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. His performances in central midfield have been a huge part of the team’s success and it has brought him to the attention of top sides.

90min reported last week that both Liverpool and Tottenham hold interest in the 26-year-old with a view to a potential approach in January. However, Fiorentina have so far knocked back all recent enquiries and are not planning to let Amrabat leave next month.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been linked, while the player’s older brother, former Watford winger Nordin Amrabat, publicly urged Paris Saint-Germain to make an offer.

For now, Amrabat insists he remains loyal to Fiorentina, although did admit to being a fan of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

“I’m proud to be linked to top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico. But I’m Fiorentina player, I respect the club and I have a great relationship with the president,” he said.

“We have good coach at Fiorentina too but...yes, I like Cholo’s style.”

Earlier this week, Amrabat’s agent also spoke about the player’s future.

“We have received many phone calls for him, but we respect the choices Fiorentina are making. They decided to bet on him and not to keep [Lucas] Torreira, even if they could have played together,” Alberto Maria Jimmy Fontana told Radio Sportiva.

“The calls are nice, but we have an excellent relationship with Fiorentina, in addition to the long contract that binds him to the Viola. Despite playing in a lower European cup, they are a very respectable club.”