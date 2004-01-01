Southampton Eyeing Summer Reunion With Former Captain Adam Lallana

Southampton are understood to be keen on reuniting with former captain Adam Lallana, who is now out of contract at Liverpool.





The Saints are looking for midfield reinforcements capable of filling the boots of former Bayern Munich star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who looks set to complete a £25m move to Everton this summer.





Lallana's game time has been limited in Liverpool's title-winning season

32-year-old Lallana has just lifted the Premier League title with Liverpool, but has been unable to nail down a regular starting place in Jurgen Klopp's side. He's played just 839 minutes of top flight football over the past two seasons, struggling to oust the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Georginio Wijnaldum from the starting XI, as well as battling injury.





But despite those problems, the Express claim that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to reunite with Lallana at St Mary's. It was previously confirmed in December that Liverpool will not be renewing his contract at the end of the season, meaning he's available on a free transfer.





Lallana previously made 265 appearances for Southampton, representing the club in three different divisions over the course of eight years. He netted 60 goals for the club, and was made captain towards the end of his tenure on the south coast.





Lallana is likely to stay in the Premier League after Liverpool exit

If the Saints do make a move, they can expect fierce competition for his signature. Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Leicester City, West Ham United, and Newcastle United have all been credited with an interest in signing Lallana; an indication of the quality he possesses when he's fit.





Re-joining the club could fill the void left by Denmark international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who looks likely to join Everton this summer after a £25m bid was accepted.





The 24-year old has refused to sign a new contract at Southampton, and he has just one year left on his contract. Consequently, the club are keen to cash in this summer and make as much profit from a sale as they can.





Hojbjerg is set to move to Goodison Park

Another midfielder who is likely to exit Southampton on a permanent basis is former Juventus star Mario Lemina, who has spent the season on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray. As for Liverpool, they remain hopeful of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara after the Spaniard decided not to renew his contract at the German champions.



