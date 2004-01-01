Southampton vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool have the chance to close the gap on Manchester City to just a single point ahead of the final weekend of the Premier League season when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Reds are fresh off the back of lifting the FA Cup on Saturday night - the second part of a potential quadruple. Their hopes of continuing on that path and making the Premier League part three were boosted on Sunday when City dropped points against West Ham.

That result has now erased the wider gap that City had been able to create a week earlier when Liverpool were held by Tottenham.

Southampton, meanwhile, have been limping towards the finish line. Mathematical relegation is at least now impossible for them.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Tuesday 17 May, 19:45 (BST)

Where is the match being played? St Mary's

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fubo TV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube

Referee? Martin Atkinson

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Southampton team news

Both Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong could be available for this one after injury.

Tino Livramento is Southampton's only confirmed absentee following ACL surgery.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are likely to be without the core of their team, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both suffering injuries in the FA Cup final.

Fabinho also continues to recover from injury in a bid to be fit for the Champions League final at the end of the month and Jurgen Klopp described him as having 'no chance' for this one.

Andrew Robertson was suffering with cramp at Wembley but should be fine. Whether he could still be rested to preserve his fitness to face Real Madrid is another issue.

Southampton vs Liverpool score prediction

Even with injury concerns hanging over several key players, Liverpool should still have the quality and momentum to get the job done here and take the Premier League title race to the final day of the season next weekend.

A shock Liverpool defeat would crown Manchester City champions, while even a draw would all but ensure the trophy remains at the Etihad Stadium for another year.

But a fight is not expected from a Southampton side that has won only one Premier League game season since the start of March and taken five points from the last 30 available.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Liverpool

