Stay or Go? Deciding Which Players Liverpool Should Keep & Offload This Summer

It's been a hell of a ride for Liverpool over the last couple of years.

As reigning Premier League, world and (still for another couple of weeks) European champions, things could hardly have gone much better for Jurgen Klopp and his merry men.

The pandemic may have limited Liverpool's spending power in the transfer market for now but (the ire of fuming Twitter eggs aside) with one of the most settled and talented groups of players anywhere on the planet, massive change is not a necessity.

There will likely be some light pruning, book balancing and depth adding as the new season approaches in the blink of an eye.

Here's who looks set to remain and leave from the club's current squad...