Let's cut to the chase, it's not been a good season for Liverpool.

But the great thing about football is that everything resets in the summer and, to use a doomed Stevie G phrase, 'we go again'...

There is likely to be more personnel turnover than is usual for Liverpool this transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp is tasked with making his squad fit to challenge for the title again.

Here's who looks set to remain and leave from the club's current first-team squad...

Goalkeepers

Alisson doing some world-class pointing | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Alisson Becker (STAY) - Absolutely invaluable when fit, even with the very odd error thrown in just to keep everyone on their toes. His all-too-brief moustache was probably Liverpool's best moment of the year.

Adrian San Miguel (GO) - The two-year deal is up and unlikely to be extended. An able backup for most clubs, but not quite of the level Liverpool need - especially given Alisson's proclivity for missing chunks of the season. We'll always have the Super Cup...

Loris Karius (GO) - With his loan at Union Berlin unlikely to be extended, Karius' tragic post 2018 slump continues. Still only 27, he still has time for a Hollywood redemption arc somewhere.

Caoimhin Kelleher (STAY) - Impressive in his first Premier League outings this season, the 22-year-old looks a real prospect and could and should continue as Alisson's understudy in 2021/22.

Centre Backs

Have you seen this man? | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ben Davies (LOAN) - Yet to play a single minute for Liverpool since his January move from Preston. There are some theories that Ben Davies is more of a theoretical construct.

Joe Gomez (STAY) - Whether he returns as a Liverpool starter remains to be seen - with Ibrahima Konate supposedly just a signature away - but a fit Gomez can only be a good thing for Liverpool.

Ozan Kabak (STAY) - Coming from one dumpster fire (Schalke) to another (early 2021 Liverpool) mid-season can't have been easy, but Kabak has done pretty well, all things considered. £18m for the 21-year-old, whose surname Google translates as 'pumpkin', seems a no-brainer really.

Billy Koumetio (STAY) - 18-year-old 'Billy the Kid' made his debut in the Champions League back in December but hasn't yet been called up since, despite...y'know, all the injuries. Klopp rates him though.

Smile because it happened | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Joel Matip (GO) - An underrated defender who has played a key role in the best half decade in Liverpool's recent history. However, the club have too many injury-prone defenders and, as the oldest, Matip should probably make way. We'll miss the memes...

Nathaniel Phillips (STAY) - It's not outrageous to suggest Nat Phillips has been Liverpool's player of the year. Ok, that says more about the Reds' season overall, but it has been an incredible breakthrough for a player that look destined to leave Anfield without ever playing a first-team game. New contract anyone...?

Sepp van den Berg (LOAN) - Moved on loan to Preston as Davies came the other way and performed fine by all accounts. Another temp move beckons.

Virgil van Dijk (STAY) - Please just come back as good as before.

Rhys Williams (LOAN) - To go for getting your nose broken in the National League North to playing Champions League football in the space of a year is a fairytale. However, chances like he's had this season are unlikely to come again in 2021/22. A loan move to the Championship makes sense.

Full Backs

It's been a difficult season for Trent | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold (STAY) - Gareth Southgate might be undecided, but Liverpool certainly aren't.

Andrew Robertson (STAY) - No player has played more Premier League minutes for Liverpool this season than Robertson.

Kostas Tsimikas (STAY) - Only slightly more visible than Davies, Tsimikas has played a whopping five minutes of league football in 2020/21. As long as he wants to stay around, he's (probably) a decent backup to have.

Neco Williams (STAY) - Now 20, the Wales international was probably hoping for more game-time this season after impressing at the end of 2019/20. However, like Tsimikas he's more than welcome to stick around and wait for his chances.

Central Midfielders

Thiago Alcantara (STAY) - Ok, it's not gone quite as we all hoped but there have been flashes of what Thiago can do. With a settled midfield next season (and if he cuts out the silly fouls), it'll all work out fine.

Fabinho (STAY) - One of the absolute best defensive midfielders in the world and a fine emergency centre back too, Fabinho is another contender for Liverpool's POTY in a poor season.

Marko Grujic (GO) - Has done well, by all accounts in his last two loans at Hertha and Porto, but seems no close to making the first-team at his parent club. If he can be sold, he will be. Otherwise it'll be yet another loan to fatten him up for profit.

Jordan Henderson (STAY) - See Van Dijk.

Here's to an injury-free season in 2021/22 | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (STAY) - Has played in over 30 games in all competitions for the Reds this season, and has popped up with a key goal or two. He is also very Scouse.

Naby Keita (STAY) - Perhaps only staying because no-one's going to buy him, at least not for what Liverpool paid. There is something in there with Keita though. Fourth season's the charm...?

James Milner (STAY) - Still going strong at 35 years young. Dictionary definition squad player...in a good way. A very good way, indeed.

Georginio Wijnaldum (GO) - One of Liverpool's most important players of the Klopp era, Wijnaldum's mind is seemingly set on a new challenge. He will be missed. Perhaps more than many realise.

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

A man not afraid of a bold hairstyle | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Harvey Elliott (STAY) - He's only 18, but Elliott has been one of the breakout stars of the Championship this season, while on-loan at Blackburn. His development screams 'exciting impact sub' at Liverpool for 2021/22.

Diogo Jota (STAY) - A rare Good Thing that happened for Liverpool in 2020/21. Jota already looks well worth his fee and a genuine contender to usurp one of the Reds' long-term front three.

Sadio Mane (STAY) - Still a world class footballer but by his own admission, Mane has had the worst season of his career. Let's start afresh in 2021/22, shall we?

Takumi Minamino (STAY) - It just hasn't worked out for Minamino so far, who appears to be struggling to adapt to the Premier League. However, Klopp has hinted that the Japan star does have a long-term future at Liverpool. Maybe in this - weirdest of all years - he just needs more time to settle in.

Sheyi Ojo (GO) - Ojo has been good at Cardiff his sixth different loan from Liverpool) but is unlikely to be in Klopp's plans, other than as a way of raising capital to fund other transfers.

It's been a while since we've seen the best of the Ox | Pool/Getty Images

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (GO) - It's a shame because he seems lovely, but...it's probably time for the Ox to move on. Unfortunate injuries have stalled his career more than talent, and he is still capable of real dynamism on his day, just not at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah (STAY) - Yep, next.

Xherdan Shaqiri (STAY) - This one could go either way really, but it might be worth fighting to hold onto the Swiss Powercube for one more season, especially if expensive attacking reinforcements are out of the question.

Harry Wilson (GO) - Wilson has been great in his last four loan spells, even proving he could cut it in the Premier League at Bournemouth in 2019/20. However, the pandemic probably stopped a decent-money move happening last summer.

Ben Woodburn (GO) - Still technically a Liverpool footballer.

Strikers

Firmino had 44 goals and assists in 2017/18. He has 14 this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino (STAY) - It's not been a great season for Firmino, who has had his worst season goals-wise, while his general creative impact has also waned. At 29, next season may will be pivotal in determining whether the Brazilian is still the man to play fulcrum in Jurgen Klopp's attack.

Divock Origi (GO) - Had Origi left Liverpool in the summer of 2019, we'd have all been left wondering if it was a mistake. If Divock could've done more... Well, he didn't and the answer it turns out is: no, not really. That season was as good as it got. Shame. Still, what a ride it's been been.

Taiwo Awoniyi (GO) - The Nigerian is finishing his seventh loan away from Liverpool without ever having played for the club. Now 23, it seems like it's just not going to happen, decent season at Union Berlin or not.