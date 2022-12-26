Stefan Bajcetic: Things to know

As the Premier League returned from the World Cup break on Boxing Day, a rising star came into the spotlight.

Liverpool got back to their season with a bang, comprehensively beating Aston Villa 3-1 away from home. While many of Jurgen Klopp's men performed admirably on Monday evening, one player in particular got the nation's tired, sleepy bums of their seats - 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic, whose introduction to the pitch led to an immediate goal and the wrapping up of three festive points.

After such an impressive cameo from the youngster, he's understandably on the lips of many around the country - so, here's all you need to know...

Who is Stefan Bajcetic?

1. He has represented Spain at youth level

That talent reflects itself in the fact that he became one of Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League scorers with his strike at Villa Park.



In latching onto a free ball in the Villa area, nonchalantly clipping the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper and sliding the ball into the net via the legs of Tyrone Mings, the 18-year-old overtook none other than Robbie Fowler to become the Reds' third youngest goalscorer in the Premier League.



Just behind Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling, it's not a bad claim to fame. Not bad at all.