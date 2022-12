Stefan Bajcetic: Things to know

As the Premier League returned from the World Cup break on Boxing Day, a rising star came into the spotlight.

Liverpool got back to their season with a bang, comprehensively beating Aston Villa 3-1 away from home. While many of Jurgen Klopp's men performed admirably on Monday evening, one player in particular got the nation's tired, sleepy bums of their seats - 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic, whose introduction to the pitch led to an immediate goal and the wrapping up of three festive points.

After such an impressive cameo from the youngster, he's understandably on the lips of many around the country - so, here's all you need to know...

Who is Stefan Bajcetic?

1. He has represented Spain at youth level

2. He is eligible to play for two international teams

Having witnessed Bajcetic's talent, it won't surprise you to discover that the teenager has forced his way into the international scene at youth level.He's been capped three times for Spain's Under-18 side and, while he hasn't played for them yet, is now a member of the nation's Under-19 team.He made his debut for the Under-18 at the age of 16, playing Portugal, Switzerland and France before moving up to the next youth level.

As his name suggests, Bajcetic has more than just Spanish blood in him.



While he was born in Vigo, a north-western city in the Galicia region of Spain, to a Spanish mother, Bajcetic's father was in fact Serbian.



Therefore, although he has already represented Spain at youth level, he will have a choice to make between Spain and Serbia when it comes to senior international football.

3. His father was a footballer

Srdan Bajcetic in action | Stanley Chou/GettyImages

And the teenager's decision becomes more difficult when taking into account his father's exploits; Srdan Bajcetic was a professional footballer himself.



Although he never managed to feature on the international scene, the former midfielder plied his trade for some big European clubs, such as Celta Vigo, Braga and Red Star Belgrade.

4. He's a defensive-minded player by trade

Contrary to what his fantastically-taken strike against Villa might have suggested, young Bajcetic is actually a defensive-minded player by trade.



Having grown up and learned his trade as a central defender, the 18-year-old has advanced up the pitch with time.



Now more regularly a defensive midfielder, his capabilities in all areas of the pitch became very clear at Villa Park, as he showed fantastic composure and awareness in the opposition penalty area to notch his first Premier League goal.

5. He came up through the Celta Vigo ranks

His defensive attributes were honed throughout his youth career in Spain.



Bajcetic was part of Celta Vigo's youth network until 16, playing in the centre of defence for the club's academy sides.



His arrival at Liverpool nearly two years ago saw him develop into a more progressive, attack-minded player and, after adapting to the number six role for the Reds' youth team, he's come into the senior side as a midfielder, notably replacing Jordan Henderson before scoring at Aston Villa.

6. He's an imposing figure

7. He impressed in pre-season

8. He's at Liverpool for the long haul

9. He's one of Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League goalscorers

A moment Stefan Bajcetic will never forget ❤️



Just a couple of minutes after coming onto the pitch the teenager scores his first senior goal to restore Liverpool's two-goal cushion 👊#PLonPrime #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/nEy3AGa7oQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Wherever he features, he has the physical frame to be a dominating presence.Standing at 6ft 1, Bajcetic is one of the tallest midfielders in the Liverpool squad and, should he opt to continue representing Spain further into his senior career, has a trait that could distinguish him from his competition for selection at international level.His progression through the Liverpool ranks will be little surprise to anyone who watched Klopp's side's pre-season preparations prior to the 2022/23 campaign.Bajcetic played in five of his side's six preparatory fixtures in the summer, accumulating a lot of praise from club staff as well as his on-field colleagues for his performances as a defensive midfielder.That impressive form as the club were warming up for the season did not go unrewarded.The teenager, courtesy of the glowing impression he gave, earned himself a new contract in the summer, reportedly tying him down to the club until 2025.While it would be silly to expect him to become a first-team regular in the immediate future, we can assume to see Klopp and the club instil their trust in the clear talent they have on their hands.

That talent reflects itself in the fact that he became one of Liverpool's youngest ever Premier League scorers with his strike at Villa Park.



In latching onto a free ball in the Villa area, nonchalantly clipping the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper and sliding the ball into the net via the legs of Tyrone Mings, the 18-year-old overtook none other than Robbie Fowler to become the Reds' third youngest goalscorer in the Premier League.



Just behind Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling, it's not a bad claim to fame. Not bad at all.

