Steve Clarke Confirms Andy Robertson Hamstring Injury - Doubtful for Scotland Clash With Slovakia

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has confirmed that Liverpool's Andy Robertson is a doubt to face Slovakia on Sunday after complaining of a hamstring injury.

The Liverpool left-back confessed that his hamstring had seized up towards the end of Scotland's dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Serbia, and he was terrified that he would have had to take a penalty with one dead leg.

It appears as though Robertson hasn't been able to simply shake off the issue and Clarke confirmed (via the Daily Record) that the left-back will face a late fitness test to see whether he can feature against Slovakia.

"It was a physically draining game but emotionally also very, very draining for the players who were out on the pitch," Clarke confessed. "It was a long game, 120 minutes, so the players were physically and emotionally very tired.

"We enjoyed the celebrations as we should do after such a long wait, but we trained this morning and it was a good training session, getting ready for the game.

"Lyndon Dykes is suspended and we have one or two knocks and niggles. Andy Robertson will be the most doubtful."

It's news which will have Liverpool fans sweating as pretty much their entire defence is currently out with injuries.

Centre-back Joe Gomez recently joined Virgil van Dijk on the treatment table after picking up his own serious knee injury while on international duty with England, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been struck down with a calf injury.

Robertson was one of just three fit senior defenders in Jurgen Klopp's side - fellow left-back Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip are the only other survivors - but now even the Scot's involvement in Liverpool's meeting with Leicester on Sunday is up in the air.

Klopp is already expected to deploy a makeshift defence which could include midfielders James Milner and Fabinho alongside a whole host of academy stars, with right-back Neco Williams in contention alongside centre-backs Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Berg and Billy Koumetio.

