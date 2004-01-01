Steve McManaman Tips Jurgen Klopp to Manage Bayern Munich After Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is adored at Anfield after he transformed Liverpool's fortunes and put the club firmly back on the top of the European football tree. You'd be hard pressed to find anyone connected with the Reds who hasn't fallen completely in love with their German manager.





As Liverpool prepare to land their first Premier League title in 30 years, club legend Steve McManaman has claimed it might not be long before Klopp's tempted back to Germany with Bayern Munich.





Klopp has put the heart back in Liverpool's team

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 after successful spells back in his homeland with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, but former winger McManaman admitted he doesn't expect him to stay for much longer, especially with Bayern's squad getting refreshed with younger players of late.





Speaking to the Daily Star, McManaman said: "I think he really adores Liverpool and the Premier League. But you could see him going back to Germany and managing Bayern Munich. The way that club is run - and the way German managers are treated there - you wouldn't rule it out.





"A few years ago it looked like Bayern were on their last legs, but now, along with the more experienced players, they've got a plethora of youngsters who are hungry."





This isn't the first time Klopp has been tipped for the Bayern job, as 90min reported in 2019 that Franz Beckenbauer was in favour of the move happening 'one day'. There are few more powerful voices at the Munich club than Beckenbauer, so McManaman is in good company.





Klopp during his pomp at Dortmund

"I'm not sure Klopp has any desire to manage Real Madrid or Barcelona," McManaman continued, "and I don't see why he'd go to La Liga though. They don't have the aura that they did when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were doing battle every week. There is also all the politics behind the scenes at Barca with the board and players.





"Real is a different scenario. They need to refresh their squad and they are bringing in young players like Vinicius Junior - but they aren't ready yet."



