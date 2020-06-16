Steven Gerrard Calls for Jurgen Klopp Statue & Names Player of the Year Pick

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has gone all out in his praise of both Jurgen Klopp, claiming that the Reds should 'already be starting work on a statue' for the boss.





Klopp has done a remarkable job since taking over at Anfield in October 2015, with the Reds now just two wins away from securing their first ever Premier League title. Of course, the German has also delivered their sixth European triumph, after winning the Champions League last season.





Gerrard was full of praise for Klopp

Gerrard has heaped praise on Klopp, labelling him the best manager in the world. The former Liverpool captain didn't stop there, however, adding that the club should also be looking to build a statue in order to show their appreciation.





“Let’s cut to the chase, sitting here, doing this interview right now, I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world,” Gerrard told the Athletic.





“I know there are a lot of successful managers about. Pep Guardiola is exceptional. Carlo Ancelotti is exceptional too and I think Everton are really lucky to have him with his CV. I could name many more.





“The way the man handles himself, the way he’s been with myself, the way he goes about his business, the way he comes across. I think he’s got a heart and I think he’s got a head. He just works for Liverpool. He has come and taken the club to the next level.”





“I know what he’s like, he’s humble and respectful. When you look at the scale of the job he’s done, for sure he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as those iconic managers [Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Sir Kenny Dalglish].





“What you need to take into consideration is that when Jurgen took over Liverpool they weren’t close to being the best team in the country, they weren’t even in the top four. To come to Liverpool when he did, get to the amount of finals that he has, deliver the sixth European Cup and then deliver the first league title after 30 years.





“For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now...When Jurgen delivers the league they should already be starting work on a statue of him.”





Elsewhere, the 40-year-old went on to share his thoughts on captain Jordan Henderson, with Gerrard claiming that the 'real ambassador' deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year Award, while he would also like to see him win the FWA Footballer of the Year Award.





Jordan Henderson celebrates with Mohamed Salah

“If he got it [PFA Player of the Year] I don’t think anyone could argue or grumble. He would deserve it as much as anyone else who is in the running for it...Would I like to see Jordan win it? Yes, I would.





“I’d also like to see him win the Football Writers’ award. In this day and age, with what we’re going through and what we’ve seen of late, he’s someone who commits himself to the game and is a real ambassador and role model on and off the pitch. It’s the way he goes about his work, the quality he has shown consistently and his leadership skills."



