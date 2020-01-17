Steven Gerrard Casts Doubt Over Rangers Future Following Defeat to Hearts in Scottish Cup

Who would want to be the Rangers boss? The Glaswegian club is possibly one of the only places in the world where second place is still considered complete and utter failure - and hasn't Steven Gerrard learnt that the hard way.

The Rangers coach admitted after his side's 1-0 defeat to Hearts on Saturday, that it was the 'worst' he's felt since arriving at Ibrox, and he cast his future into serious doubt in a stunning post-match interview.

Speaking after the loss, Gerrard confessed that he needs 'to think hard' about the direction of the team, before claiming that he 'didn't get the impression' that his players wanted to win, as reported by Clyde 1.

"It's the worst I've felt by a long way since I came into the job," he said. "I need to think. The plan was to have a day off tomorrow [Sunday] but I need to think hard about where we are at as a group.

"I need to do some real serious thinking in the next 24-48 hours.

"I just need to think, I am feeling pain right now because I want to win here," Gerrard added. "I am desperate to win here, but looking from the side today I didn't get the impression that the feeling among my players was the same."

Gerrard didn't stop there, either.

If his players thought they would dodge the wrath of their furious boss, then they were sorely mistaken. The ex-Liverpool captain went in two-footed on his troops, claiming he and his staff have 'given these players absolutely everything for 20 months', but he feels short-changed by their inconsistent performances.





"Me and my staff have given these players absolutely everything for 20 months and held their hand on and off the pitch and improved everything but it is tough when with every other performance you feel the way I feel," he added.

"It's tough. I need to analyse myself for sure but this is the toughest moment I have had since I came in. Forget the title for now. This was a quarter-final opportunity.

"The performance we gave is not enough and that's my responsibility. I feel like I have majorly let the fans down."

Rangers looked set to make a real fist of the Scottish Premier League title this season, beating leaders Celtic in their own back yard in December to announce their place in the fight.

But the Gers' form has since fallen off a cliff, and their bad domestic displays were compounded with the 1-0 loss to Hearts in the Scottish Cup. This final result could be the last straw for Gerrard, who must have eye one Jurgen Klopp's job at Anfield now that the Reds are on an incredible one-game losing streak.



