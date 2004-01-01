Steven Gerrard discusses phone conversations with Sir Alex Ferguson

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he uses Sir Alex Ferguson to 'bounce ideas off' and ask for advice, admitting that he and the former Manchester United boss have phone calls together.

The pair were fierce rivals for large parts of their careers, as they both became synonymous with their respective clubs.

But Gerrard has revealed that they have 'parked their rivalry up' and started chatting throughout his tenure at Ibrox.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Steven Gerrard were rivals with their respective clubs | ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

"I’ll let you into a little secret: I’ve had a couple of conversations with him,” The Guardian reports Gerrard said as he collected the William Hill Scottish Football Writers manager of the year award.

“Since I retired we have parked our rivalry up and he gave me time on the phone to bounce a few things off him, a few questions to do with the management up here at Rangers.

“He was fantastic in those conversations. At some point moving forward I’d love the chance to sit down with him and have a coffee. He’s agreed to that and that’s fantastic from his point of view because he doesn’t have to give me his time, especially being a rival. But I think that goes to show what type of man he is. He’s not just the iconic manager we all know.”

The Rangers boss has previously revealed support from former Gers managers Graeme Souness and Walter Smith. While he doesn't regard them as mentors, Gerrard admits he will always appreciate their advice: "I wouldn’t say they are all mentors – that is a bit too extreme – but it is nice to know that you can pick the phone up to someone that has been there and done it.

"When you are trying to learn and grow, to have people who have been so successful and who have gone through what I am going through now many, many times that is invaluable for me."

It's been a barnstorming season for Steven Gerrard and Rangers | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The former Liverpool captain picked up the manager of the year award after a sensational season with Rangers. The Scottish giants have won their first league title in a decade, and can go on to secure an unbeaten season with their last two games.

Gerrard takes his men to Livingston, before hosting Aberdeen in the final two Scottish Premiership matches of the campaign.