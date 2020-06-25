Steven Gerrard Hails Liverpool's Premier League Title Triumph as 'Incredible Achievement'

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has congratulated Jürgen Klopp and the Reds squad after they won their first ever Premier League title.





Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea on Thursday night after goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian were enough to seal a shock win for the Blues at Stamford Bridge, despite Kevin De Bruyne's second half free-kick.





The 2-1 loss means that the Citizens are now mathematically unable to make up the 23 point deficit between them and the Merseyside club, who have won their first title in 30 years with seven games to spare.





Fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier League triumph

And Gerrard took to Instagram to write a congratulatory post to his former club, lavishing praise for their 'incredible achievement' that has ended their long wait for a Premier League title.





He wrote: “Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the Premier League. Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG. And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. ❤️ let the party begin.”





The Englishman had never got his hands on the trophy during his 17 years at Anfield, having been a Premier League runner-up three times in the years of 2002, 2009 and 2014.





During the 2013/14 season, it was his infamous slip against Chelsea that led to the Reds losing the title that season. Even after leaving Liverpool, the former captain had admitted the stumble still haunted him, saying (as quoted by The Guardian): “There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about what if that didn’t happen. Would things have been different? Would it have turned out different? Maybe it might of, I don’t know."





But six years later, the Merseyside club have banished memories of his mistake by producing a tremendous season to win the Premier League. They will play their first game as champions against title challengers Man City next Thursday night.



