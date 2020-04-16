Steven Gerrard Insists Liverpool's 'Mental Strength' Is the Key to Their Recent Successes

While they may not get the trophy to prove it come the end of the season (whenever that'll be) Liverpool are the best team in England.





Their UEFA Champions League triumph last season proves it, and so does the fact that, currently, they sit a whopping 25 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester City atop of the Premier League table.





Steven Gerrard's final match at Anfield

But how are they this bloody good?





Well, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard seems to think he knows why.





Speaking to the Sky Sports (via the club's official website), Stevie G stated that he believes that the mentality of the playing staff is what has made the Reds the best of the very best this season:





“They just seem to be getting better and stronger every single year. I think the one key thing that has blown me away from when I played, what they seem to have now is mental strength across the board.





Steven Gerrard on why Liverpool are so good right now:



When comparing the current Liverpool side to the many that Gerrard was apart of that didn't win a Premier League title, the current Rangers manager suggested that the key difference is the fact that every single player in the squad are mentally strong:





“We used to have some really good professionals and mentally strong players in our squad but now it seems that from No.1 in the squad to player 26, mentally they’re all monsters and are all on the same page.





Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

“To have a squad that has that mentality, I’m really excited to watch them in the coming years because I think they have a fantastic opportunity to become a really successful Liverpool team, and that’s what we all want as Liverpool fans."



