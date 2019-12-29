Steven Gerrard Named Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for December

​Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has won the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month award for December, after his side closed the gap on neighbourhood rivals Celtic to just two points.

The Gers defeated their fiercest rivals 2-1 in the Old Firm derby earlier in the month, as goals from Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic handed Gerrard's men their first victory at Celtic Park in nine years.

Rangers earned five wins and one draw in their six league matches over December, which was enough for the SPFL to hand Gerrard his second Manager of the Month award of the season.

 Congratulations to @RangersFC's Steven Gerrard, who has been awarded the @Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month award for December!  pic.twitter.com/HnsKpLvOZF — SPFL (@spfl) January 8, 2020

The ex-Liverpool captain was handed the trophy on Wednesday in Dubai, where his side are taking part in a warm-weather training camp during the winter break.

The Gers' superb performances last month have put them in touching distance of Neil Lennon's Bhoys, with a game in hand over the Scottish champions, which could see them put the title race in their own hands.

The Glaswegian club defeated Hearts by a five-goal margin at the start of the month, but they then drew 2-2 with Aberdeen a few days later. Gerrard's men went on to win their next four league matches, however, also securing second place in Group G in the Europa League.

The only real disappointment in December came outside of their league duties, where Rangers were unfortunate to lose a hard-fought Scottish League Cup final against Celtic. Star striker Alfredo Morelos missed a penalty and that would prove crucial, as the Hoops edged to a 1-0 win.

Gerrard has guided Rangers to a realistic title tilt this season, and their excellent display in the Old Firm derby has made them genuine contenders to topple Celtic's monopoly of the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Rangers face Stranraer FC in the Scottish Cup upon their return to competitive action, before hosting St. Mirren in the league, where Gerrard's side will have the chance to leapfrog Celtic at the top of the table.