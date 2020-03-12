Steven Gerrard Posts Classy Message to Liverpool Icon Kenny Dalglish After Coronavirus Diagnosis

​Following the recent sad news that Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for Covid-19, the footballing world has come together to pay tribute and send their best wishes to the former Scotland international.

One such well wisher has been fellow ​Liverpool darling Steven Gerrard, who recently sent a classy message to his former Anfield manager.

In his post on Instagram, Gerrard uploaded a photo of his daughter and the man nicknamed 'King Kenny', alongside the caption: "Get well soon king."

As perhaps the only player ​Liverpool player fans would put ahead of Gerrard in the all-time rankings, Dalglish is a true icon at Anfield and coached the current Rangers manager in the 2011/12 season.

While the pair were only together for a short time - though it was long enough to win the 2011/12 League Cup - there is clear admiration for Dalglish from the former England international.

Despite remaining asymptomatic, as outlined in Liverpool's recent ​statement, the health of the former ​Blackburn and ​Newcastle manager is still very much a concern for all who love and admire him.

As per the Liverpool statement: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness."





The statement added that: “Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family."

While Gerrard, like many others, awaits the return of the football season, news such as this makes the sport seem somewhat irrelevant, with the clamour to rush back into Premier League normality becoming almost dangerous.

As the impact of coronavirus on football begins to become more severe, we can only pray for the health and safety of our present footballing heroes as well as footballing greats of the past like Dalglish.