Steven Gerrard 'Really Interested' in Potential Premier League Punishment for Man City

​Rangers manager and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard insists he will keep a look out for the outcome of Manchester City's potential Champions League ban following reports that the Premier League are looking in to any possible Financial Fair Play breaches during the 2013/14 season.

City have been banned from European competition for two seasons, while also being made to pay a fine of €30m. However, the Citizens deny any wrongdoing and will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.





The Premier League have also begun an investigation following UEFA's decision, and rumours have circulated suggesting that City could face points deductions from previous seasons.

Gerrard - who captained ​Liverpool to second place during the 2013/14 season - has admitted he holds a vested interest in the outcome of the Premier League's decision on the matter, with reports suggesting the Reds could inherit the title if City face a points deduction.





As quoted by ​ESPN , the Rangers boss admitted: " I'm really, really interested in it - for obvious reasons.





"From a UEFA point of view, it is obviously a real strong sentence or punishment. I'm sure they will appeal so we will wait and see what the outcome is on that."

Gerrard's memorable slip arguably cost Liverpool the title during a 2-0 home defeat to ​Chelsea back in 2014, with the Reds finishing the season two points behind champions ​City.

The ​Premier League are investigating the incident after UEFA claimed the Citizens had committed 'serious breaches' relating to their sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016.

A potential points deduction seems unlikely at present, while the ban could be overturned altogether following an appeal from City. However, regardless of how unlikely it appears at present, Liverpool could still somehow manage to claim two Premier League titles this season if things go their way.