Steven Gerrard Reveals His Ultimate Aim Is to Manage Liverpool in Future

​Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confessed that becoming Liverpool boss one day is his one true dream.

The former midfielder spent 17 years with the Reds between 1998 and 2015, establishing himself as a real club legend. After retirement, he took his first step into management with Rangers and recently penned a new long-term contract - coincidentally on the same day as Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp did the same.

🗣️ Gerrard: “When Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the Club." pic.twitter.com/S73OkXOafd — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 13, 2019

Despite his commitment to the Scottish side, Gerrard has long been touted as a near-certainty to become ​Liverpool manager one day. Speaking on Jamie Carragher's Greatest Game podcast (via the ​Liverpool Echo), Gerrard admitted that he dreams of leading the Reds one day.

In the short snippet of the interview, which will be available in full on 9 January, 2020, Gerrard simply said: "My aim, dream, would be to manage Liverpool football club, of course it would."





Conspiracy theorists went wild when both Gerrard and Klopp signed new contracts on the same day. Both have committed to their current sides until 2024, and there have been reports suggesting that that is perhaps not a coincidence.





In fact, Gerrard is understood to be ​in regular contact with Klopp and everyone at Liverpool, who have informally suggested the idea of him replacing the German further down the line.





Klopp's new deal has been designed to ​prepare Liverpool for life after​ the German, and it has been suggested that the plan is for Klopp to build the foundations of a new, younger Liverpool side which Gerrard can lead into the future.

Klopp himself has even admitted that ​he would pick Gerrard as his long-term successor, and he would be happy to offer any help or guidance to the Englishman if he needed it.





It would certainly be a popular decision among Liverpool fans. Gerrard is seen as one of the biggest figures in recent club history, and fans would undoubtedly be delighted to see him in the dugout one day.

