Steven Gerrard Reveals the 'Best' Advice That Jurgen Klopp Gave Him After Taking Rangers Job

​Steven Gerrard has revealed the advice that Jurgen Klopp gave him after taking the Rangers job in 2018.

Gerrard worked with the German during his time as Liverpool Under-18s manager and the two built up a strong relationship.

The pair often exchange messages and the 39-year-old has spoken about one piece of guidance that has proved particularly useful.

" The best thing I ever did was to go away from the cameras in the beginning," Gerrard said (via ​Liverpool Echo )





"I had a real honest and open conversation with Jurgen Klopp for a couple of hours and the advice he gave me was: 'Don't go into this as Steven Gerrard with the name on your back. Go back to the beginning and strip it back like a car.





"'Get your pitch confidence and get used to tactics and different formations. Try things, make mistakes and get it horribly, wildly wrong. Experiment and do all these things away from the camera but before you test yourself in the Europa League, before you test yourself in front of thousands and thousands of fans - put yourself in a better position before you go in there.

"'Because I've seen tons of footballers with their names on their backs go in there and it doesn't work.'"

Gerrard went on to claim that it was the best piece of advice he has received so far in his fledgling managerial career.





"That was the best bit of advice. I don't think I will ever get a better piece of advice than that. Strip it right back and go back to the beginning," he said.

" I have made mistakes over the last couple of years as Rangers manager but the trick is to learn from them."



